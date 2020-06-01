Essential reporting in volatile times.

JULIA ETHEL HUNDLEY, 85, of Lenore, W.Va., died May 30 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 2, Little Dove United Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation after 7 p.m. June 1 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 