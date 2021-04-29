JUDY CAROLYN HATFIELD, 75, of New Camp, South Williamson, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky. Born June 30, 1945, in South Williamson, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Taylor and Creda Brewer Hatfield. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brother, Howard Hatfield; her sister, Sharon K. Hatfield Hall; brother, Charles Hatfield; half-brother, Taylor Hatfield Jr.; and sister-in-law, Nell Harlow Hatfield. Judy was a graduate of Belfry High School Class of 1963. After graduating, she began work in the secretarial/clerical field and held several positions at different companies over the years. She worked for G.C. Murphy’s, CIT Financial, Pikeville National/Community Trust Bank. Lastly she worked as a counselor with Mt. View Memory Gardens. Judy was an integral part of the planning of the Belfry High School reunions over the years, as her former classmates remained close friends and were very special to her. She was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson where she was a member of the choir and highly involved in activities and events pertaining to the church. She was an avid supporter of Belfry High School athletics and still kept her season ticket to football games, and she loved her UK Wildcats. Survivors include her brother, Ancie Hatfield of Berea, Ky; a sister-in-law, Ann Hatfield of Belfry, Ky.; several nieces and nephews; her beloved friends whom she considered family at the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson; her past and current neighbors at New Camp, Ky., that she kept up with over the years; her BHS classmates; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Rev. Dale Carey officiating. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky. Active pallbearers are Michael Hatfield, Justin Hall, Logan Hall, Mernie Gilliam, Matthew Gilliam and Ben McNamee. Honorary pallbearers are men of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson. Friends and family gather from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Judy to the First Presbyterian Church of Williamson. Due to COVID-19, all persons attending must wear a mask or facial covering at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines as much as possible. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
