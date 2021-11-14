JUANITA HUNTER CASTO, 51, of Williamson, W.Va., formerly of Martin County, Ky., mother of Jessica Casto and Samantha Casto, died Nov. 10 at home. To honor Juanita’s wishes, her remains will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.
