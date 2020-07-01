Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOYCE FAYE SMITH CANTERBURY, 84, of Lenore, W.Va., widow of Watson Canterbury, died June 27 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 2 at Kingdom Harvest Church; entombment at Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m. July 1 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church. 