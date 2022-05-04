Thank you for Reading.

JOYCE ELAINE GIBSON BROWNING, 74, of Gilbert, W.Va., formerly of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died May 1 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at noon May 7 at Wharncliffe Church of God; burial in Gibson Cemetery, Glen Alum, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 6 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements. 

