JOYCE ANN OUSLEY, 72, of Martin, Ky., died May 20 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center. Funeral service 2 pm. May 23, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Stephens-Ousley Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation after 10 a.m. May 23 at the funeral home. 