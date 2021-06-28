“Surely Goodness and Mercy shall follow me all the days of my life…” JOYCE ANN MORGAN of Proctorville, Ohio, born in Gilbert, W.Va., on May 29, 1944, the wife of McClellan Morgan Sr. and daughter of the late Burl and Lula Browning Hatfield, entered Heaven’s gates at the age of 77 to be with her Lord, Jesus, and joined the loved ones waiting for her on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother “Nana,” great-grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed quilting, studying the Bible and loving her grandchildren. Joyce was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Proctorville, especially involved with “Helping Hands.” She was well-loved throughout the community and her life was a beautiful testament to all who knew her. Joyce will be missed more than words can express. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry D. Hatfield. Those left to love, cherish and celebrate the memory of Joyce include her husband, McClellan Morgan Sr.; her son, McClellan Morgan Jr. of Proctorville, Ohio; her daughter, Michelle Davis and son-in-law Aaron Davis of Mooresville, N.C.; her daughter, Melanie Black and son-in-law Ben Black of Crown City, Ohio; her beloved grandchildren, Ashley Glanville and her husband Jason Glanville, Tanner Davis, Morgan Black, Conner Black, Mileigh Davis; her great-grandchild, Mackinley Glanville; and her sister, Freda Hatfield of Farmville, Va. A private ceremony was held with Rev. Tommy Belville officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. “…and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
