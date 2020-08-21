Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

JOSEPHINE MULLINS, 91, of McAndrew, Ky., widow of Billy “Bob” Ervin Mullins, died Aug. 18 at home. She was a beautician and worked at Dawahare’s. Funeral service took place 1 p.m. Aug. 21, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com