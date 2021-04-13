JOSEPH SCOTT KEYSER, 49, of Huddy, Ky., son of Brenda Sue Grimmett Thacker of Huddy, died April 12 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was an electrician. Funeral service noon April 15 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 14 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with arrangement costs. www.rerogersfh.com.
