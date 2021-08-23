JOSEPH EDWARD CHAPMAN JR., 83, of Canada, Ky., husband of Helen Varney Chapman, died Aug. 21 at home. He was a stock clerk at Food City. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Chapman Family Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 23 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
