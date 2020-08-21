Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

JOHNNIE BAILEY, 86, of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Leona Smith Bailey, died Aug. 20 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a pastor. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Trace Church of God, Dingess, W.Va.; burial in Meade Cemetery, Dingess. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Aug. 23 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 