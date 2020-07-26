Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN PATRICK MILLER JR., 74, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Rita Miller, died July 24 at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center. He was retired from Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m., July 28, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation 6-9 p.m., July 27, at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com