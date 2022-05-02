JOHN LOREN HATFIELD, 71, of Pie, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. He was born August 10, 1950, in Logan, W.Va. He was the son of Gladys Virginia Miller-Hatfield and Holly G. Hatfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Tammy Wallace-Hatfield; his aunt and uncle, Nancy and Homer Hatfield; as well as his aunt and uncle, Ruie and Bernal Hatfield.
John was a 1968 graduate of Matewan High School, a veteran of the United States Army, and a proud alumni of Marshall University. He began his 32-year career in education as a teacher with the Mingo County Board of Education and was very proud to serve as a principal for the majority of those years. One of his greatest achievements was mentoring young lives and having a positive impact on the community. Education was extremely important to him, and he was especially proud when his daughter, Taylor, got accepted to and graduated from his alma mater, Marshall University. John loved being outdoors, fishing, working on his Stihl chainsaws and equipment, playing music, and being around family and friends. He spent most of his young adult years and the years closest to retirement playing the keyboard in various bands, such as Eveready and Snow Blind.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his “one and only” daughter, Taylor L. Hatfield-Halley; son-in-law, Danny D. Halley; best friend, Lynn M. Hatfield; and sister, Sharon Hatfield-Mullins; as well as many beloved friends who were as close as family.
Funeral services for John will be at Chafin Funeral Home in Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation for family and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday evening, May 1, 2022, at the funeral home chapel. Funeral service on at 1 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, with Pastor Tommy Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Lenore Memorial Gardens in Lenore, W.Va.
He may be gone from our sight but never from our hearts.