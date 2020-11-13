JOHN JOHNSON, 44, of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Angela Blair Johnson, died Nov. 11 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He had been a maintenance worker at Laurel Lake Park. Funeral service will take place at noon Nov. 14, Mayberry Cemetery, Lenore. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
