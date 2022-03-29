JOHN EDWARD LOWE, 75 of Taylorville, W.Va., husband of Alice Faye Baisden Lowe, died March 27 at home. He was a retired heavy equipment operator with Coal-Mac. Inc. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.