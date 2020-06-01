Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN EARL DILLON, 80, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Sue Shepherd Dillon, died May 28 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 31, Community United Methodist Church; burial in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. May 30 at the church. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 