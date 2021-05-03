JOEY E. HATFIELD, 53, of Hardy, Ky., son of Linda Blackburn, died April 30 at home. He was worked in management in the coal and heavy equipment industry. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 3, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Hatfield Family Cemetery, Hardy. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 2 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
