Thank you for Reading.

JOEY E. HATFIELD, 53, of Hardy, Ky., son of Linda Blackburn, died April 30 at home. He was worked in management in  the coal and heavy equipment industry. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 3, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Hatfield Family Cemetery, Hardy. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 2 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com

Tags

Recommended for you