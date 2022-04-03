JOE CURTIS CRUM, 93, widower of Thelma Ruth Smith Crum, died April 2 at his son's home. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a mine foreman/superintendent for Smith Brothers and McNamee Resources. Memorial service at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Regional Church of God; burial in Sparks Family Cemetery in Yellow Creek, Kentucky. Visitation four hours before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Regional Church of God. Arrangements by Chafin Funeral Home of Delbarton, W.Va.
