JOANN L. KOHARI, 87, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Andy Kohari Jr., died Sept. 14 in the Skilled Nursing Facility of Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She had worked at Caplan’s and Heilig Meyers Furniture Store, Williamson. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 20, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com