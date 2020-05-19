Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOAN GIBSON, 83, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widow of Jack Gibson, died May 17 in Prestonsburg Health Care Center. Private family funeral at Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky., on May 20. Burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. 