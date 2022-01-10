JIMMY RAY BLACKBURN, 80, of Chattaroy, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, in the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Jim was born April 30, 1941, in Huddy, Ky., the son of the late Woodrow and Merle Smith Blackburn. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Blackburn, and his brothers, Larry "Big Time" Blackburn, Gary "Judge" Blackburn and Byron "Big Neil" Blackburn. Jim worked for 67 years for Sears, being the owner of Sears Hometown Store, South Williamson, Ky. He was a graduate of Belfry High School with the Class of 1960. He was an avid fan of the Belfry Pirates, along with the UK Wildcats, the LA Dodgers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Jim had accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at the Fundamental Christian Church under Evangelist R.A. West. He had been attending the Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church. Jim loved his family, friends and especially his Sears and Southside Mall friends. Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Ray "J.R." Blackburn II and wife Shirley of Pikeville, Ky., and Sam Blackburn and wife Donette of Chattaroy, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Mandy (Brandon) Muncy, Katie (Nathaniel) Boggs, Brianna (Jason) West and Lexi Blackburn; nine great-grandchildren, Jaydon Muncy, Makenzy Muncy, Rush Muncy and Branson Muncy, Skylin Boggs, Hollyn Boggs, Stetson Boggs, Tanner Willoughby and Raven Pearson. He also leaves behind a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church, Nolan, W.Va., with Bobby Perry officiating. Entombment in the Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Maher, W.Va., with J.R. Blackburn, Sam Blackburn, Brandon Muncy, Jaydon Muncy, Nathaniel Boggs, Chris Blackburn and Tyler Blackburn serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Blackburn family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
