JIMMY R. MCCOWN, 78, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Oct. 7 at home. Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Belfry Freewill Baptist Church, Huddy, Ky.; burial in Scott Cemetery, Mud Lick, Hardy, Ky. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Oct. 11. Arrangements by Jones and West Funeral Home, Phelps, Ky. www.joneswestfh.com.
Latest News
- President of SWVCTC tests positive for COVID-19
- Varney shooting leaves one dead, no charges filed
- Local woman honored for work as COVID-19 nurse charged in shooting
- Student at Mingo Central and Tug Valley High Schools tests positive for COVID-19
- WIC Program to continue operating remotely
- This week in West Virginia history
- Attorney general office sets October stops for Southern West Virginia
- WV Navigator Program provides free health insurance enrollment help
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Local woman honored for work as COVID-19 nurse charged in shooting
- WIC Program to continue operating remotely
- Community, police assists family in search of missing man
- Police Roundup: Dingess man facing kidnapping, strangulation charges
- Mingo County Marriage Licenses
- Woman charged with DUI causing death after Buffalo Mountain crash
- Man arrested on theft, drug charges in Mingo County
- SCOTT DANIEL THACKER
- Student at Mingo Central and Tug Valley High Schools tests positive for COVID-19
- Varney shooting leaves one dead, no charges filed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.