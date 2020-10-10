Essential reporting in volatile times.

JIMMY R. MCCOWN, 78, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Oct. 7 at home. Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Belfry Freewill Baptist Church, Huddy, Ky.; burial in Scott Cemetery, Mud Lick, Hardy, Ky. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Oct. 11. Arrangements by Jones and West Funeral Home, Phelps, Ky. www.joneswestfh.com