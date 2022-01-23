JERRY DELMON FRANCIS, 61, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Nancy McCoy Francis, died Jan. 18 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky. Visitation 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the church with special service at 7 p.m. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.