JERRY CLAYTON GILLMAN, 63, of Hatfield, Ky., passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Pikeville Nursing and Rehab. Known as “Weedy,” Jerry was born August 19, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Hi Gillman Jr. and Eula Mae Young Gillman. Jerry is also preceded in death by one infant sister, Peggy Gillman, and one infant brother, Billy Gillman. Jerry is survived by his sisters, Patty (Ervin) Francis of Hatfield, Ky., and Sherry (Bryant) Blackburn of Aflex, Ky.; his brothers, Larry (Jewell) Gillman of New Castle, Ky., Jimmy Gillman of North Carolina, Danny (Lana) Gillman of Hatfield, Ky., and Ronny Gillman of Hatfield, Ky.; and a host of other loving family and friends. By his request, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Gillman family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.