JENNIFER LESTER, 64, of North Spring, W.Va., died June 8. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 11, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Stanley Cemetery, North Spring, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
