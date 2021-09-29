JEFFERY L. KIMBLE, 71, of Chattaroy, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home. Born November 4, 1949, in Williamson, W.Va., he was the son of the late Frank and Louise Hofstetter Kimble.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Judith Kimble.
Jeff was a graduate of Williamson High School, a former police officer for the City of Williamson, co-founder of Backwoods Rentals, Hotel, Motel, Lodging at North Matewan, W.Va., and he was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Steele Kimble of Chattaroy, W.Va.; two daughters, Theresa (Larry) Akers and Cindy (Sam) Holt, both of North Matewan, W.Va.; grandchildren, Zachary Holt of Morgantown, W.Va., Joey (Katherine) Akers of Lancaster, Ohio, Larry (Michelle) Akers Jr. of McCarr, Ky., and Anthony Akers of Newtown, W.V.a; great-grandchildren, Sydne Starr, Nathaniel Akers, Bailey Akers, Kaylee Akers, Maycee Akers and Braxton Akers; four great-great-grandchildren; close relatives, Brenda Slusher, Samuel E. Slusher, George Tommy and Nancy Wakeland, Veda and Mike Noble, Patty and Bob Wilson, Mona Wakeland, Karen Harpe, Darrell and Scott Dooley, Betty Kimble Dooley and Juanita Cannon.
Also surviving is a host of friends.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Williamson, W.Va., by Father Biju Parampil. Entombment in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va.
Active pallbearers will be Larry Akers, Sam Holt, John Dotson and Samuel Slusher. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Gene Davis, James “Jim” Gilman, Ron Rumora, Tom Atkins, Ahmet Ozturk M.D., Wallace Looney, Mike Casey, Louie Olive, James Pack and Velton Hunt.
Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky., with a special service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bobby Dale Wolford speaking. The Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be express by going to www.hatfieldsfc.com.