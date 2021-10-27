JAY COOK, 23, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Savannah Gayle Blackburn Cook, died Oct. 25 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a foreman for Genesis Rail Services. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Curry-Bolin Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.