JASON MICHAEL JUSTICE, 35, of Huddy, Ky., father of Jonah Levi Edmiston of McAndrews, Ky., and Gracelyn Justice of Huddy, Ky., died July 1 at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 4 at McVeigh Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. July 3 at McVeigh Baptist Church. Arrangements by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.