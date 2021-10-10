JANIS GAIL THACKER, 86, of Frenchburg, Ky., formerly of Belfry, Ky., widow of Richard Thacker, died Oct. 8 in Mt. Sterling, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Oct. 11 in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at the funeral home chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
