JANICE YOUNCE, 77, of Stambaugh, Ky., died April 8 in PBH. She was a shipping clerk for the U.S. Government. There will be a private graveside service at Younce Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
