JANET JOYCE SHUFFLEBARGER, 88, Glasgow, Ky., passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in the Medical Center at Bowling Green, Ky. Born December 22, 1932, in Gilbert, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Morris Boyd Justice and Okle Ellis Justice. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s in Louisville, where she received her degree in nursing. She was a retired Registered Nurse at Glasgow State Hospital. She was a member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and the Women’s Missionary Unit. She enjoyed gardening, working with her flowers and quilting. Survivors include one son, Gilbert Mason and his wife Christy; three grandchildren, Brandon Newton, Dalton Newton and Dallas Nash; three great-grandchildren, Bentley Bryant, Presley Newton and Emma Newton; one brother, David Morris Justice and his wife Ann; one brother-in-law, Conley S. Goad; two nieces, Katherine Justice and Melinda Taylor and husband Jason; two great-nephews, Brooks Taylor and Declan Taylor; one great-niece, Ryleigh Justice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Frank Shufflebarger; one brother, John Douglas Justice; two sisters, Linda Gail Justice Goad and Jean Deliah Justice. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held later. Burial will be at 2 p.m. EDT in the Davidson Memorial Gardens at Ivel, Ky., on Monday, January 18, 2021. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to BRAWA or the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church WMU. In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Do you set New Year’s resolutions?
You voted: