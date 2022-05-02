JAN KEITH CISCO, 55, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Cindy Cisco, died April 28 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. He was a substitute teacher in Mingo County. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 2 at the regional Church of God at Delbarton; burial in the Cisco Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. May 1 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
