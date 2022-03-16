JAMIE WHETSEL HACKNEY, 57, of Sidney, Ky., husband of Tami Sue Hackney, died March 14 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a carman for Norfolk & Southern Railroad. Funeral service at noon March 18 at Victory in Jesus Church, Sidney, Ky. Burial will follow in the Hackney Cemetery, McAndrews, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 17 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
