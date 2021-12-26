JAMES WILLARD WARD JR., 79, of Kimper, Kentucky, husband of JoAnn Runyon Ward, died Dec. 23 at home. He was a retired coal miner at Eastern Coal and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Service at 1 p.m. Dec. 26 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial will follow at Don Runyon Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Kentucky. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Dec. 25 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.