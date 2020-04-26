JAMES THOMAS FARLEY, 72, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Margaret Farley, died April 24 at his residence. Graveside service 1 p.m. April 28 at Farley Cemetery. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
