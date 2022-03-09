Thank you for Reading.

JAMES SHEPPARD, 87, of Delbarton, W.Va., died March 8 at home. He retired from Point Express Trucking Company and was owner and operator of a coal trucking company. Funeral service at noon March 11 at Little Dove United Baptist Church; burial in Sheppard Cemetery, Trace Creek, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements. 

