JAMES ROBERT WILLIAMSON "JIMMY," 70, formerly from McAndrews, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Kane Nursing Facility in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was a Vietnam veteran and retired from Value City Furniture in Pittsburgh. Jimmy was born September 28, 1949, at Williamson, W.Va., to late Sidney Williamson Jr. and Ruby Jean Stacy Williamson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Sidney Gary Williamson, and his daughter, Kimberly Williamson. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Nancy Williamson, Pittsburgh; daughter, Tammy (Mike) Gamez, Pittsburgh; and son, James Robert (Julie) Williamson, Pittsburgh; brother, John Williamson of Pittsburgh; and sisters, Linda (Eugene) Sloan, Pittsburgh, Sharon Schoeb, Pittsburgh, and Kathy Backun of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Matthew Campbell, Michael Payne, Marina Payne, Morgan Payne, Isabella Gamez, Damien Franklin, Cassidy, Sydney and Mya Williamson, all from Pittsburgh. There are five great-grandchildren. Special thank you to his sister in-law Irene. Special friend and companion, Jimmy's dog BJ. All services are private. Brady Funeral Home in Pittsburgh is serving the Williamson family. A memorial in honor of Jim will be held in Kentucky and will be announced at a later date.