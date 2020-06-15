JAMES RAY MOLLETT, 73, of Inez, Ky., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was born May 15, 1947, at Beauty, Ky., the son of the late Elmer and Elsie Sammons Mollett. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Mollett, one sister, Sara Mollett and two brothers, Joe and J.R. Mollett. James was a retired coal miner and a member of the United Mine Workers of America; a veteran of the United States Army; and a member of the Tabernacle of Praise Church at Lowmansville, Ky. Survivors include his wife, Eva Gale Stollings Mollett of Inez, Ky.; children, James Ray Mollett, Angela Toler, Marlena Perry Mollett and Tommy Toler, all of Inez, Ky.; siblings, Julia Mollett, Mae Evans, Margie Robinette, Sue Wilson, Amber Bentley, Wanda Mollett and Ethel Hatfield; grandchildren, Brandon Toler, Matthew Toler, Krissy Toler, Cierra Toler, Angel Mollett, Ryan Mollett and Aaryn Mollett; one great-granddaughter, Braelyn Toler; his sisters-in-law, Alana Hunt, Doris Wellman, Jewel Scott, Adith Young, Mildred Stanley, Irene Hensley, Lena Mitchell, Dicy Stepp and Judy Clark; brothers-in-law, Jasper Stepp and Larry Stepp; and a host of other loving family and friends. Funeral services 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Crum Funeral Home, Inez, Ky., with Johnny Horn officiating. Burial will follow in the Stepp Cemetery, Poplar Fork, Inez, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation after 6 p.m. Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, at the Crum Funeral Home. Special services Monday night at 7 p.m. with Johnny Horn officiating and Tuesday night at 7 p.m. with Arnold Damron officiating. Belfry Chapter #141 conducts military services. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., and Crum Funeral Home of Inez are serving the Mollett family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
