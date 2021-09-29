JAMES “PAPAW” VanHOOSE, 93, of Chattaroy, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, in the Tug Valley ARH Skilled Nursing Facility in South Williamson, Ky. Born March 4, 1928, he was the son of the late Irvin and Lule Francis VanHoose.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, Robert and Theodore VanHoose.
James was a retired carpenter and a longtime and faithful member of the Mary Elizabeth Old Regular Church.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Ruth VanHoose; his children, Jim and wife Rita VanHoose, Lula and husband David Staten, and Ron and wife Lona VanHoose. He also had a nephew that was like a son to him, Rusty Tackett. He had 12 grandchildren, Dana and Kevin Maynard, James and Amanda VanHoose, Christie and Will Call, Angie and Lonnie Copley, Amy and JJ Ball, David and Amber Staten, Amanda and Chris Davis, Candy and Sean Holbrook, Jason and Nadia VanHoose, Stephanie Chance, Nathan Tackett and Justin Tackett; 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Jean Scott; and brother-in-law, Clifford Harrison. Also surviving is a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services at noon Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Mary Elizabeth Old Regular Baptist Church with Elders Ron Gannon, Neal Thornsberry, Stoney Blackburn and Harold Sesco officiating. Burial in the Fraley-Harrison Cemetery at Hatfield, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel with services at 7 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, those attending are asked to wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.