JAMES MICHAEL EDMISTON, 69, of Sidney, Ky., husband of Lois Ann Edmiston, died Feb. 14 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Big Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Morris Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
