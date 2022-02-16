Thank you for Reading.

JAMES MICHAEL EDMISTON, 69, of Sidney, Ky., husband of Lois Ann Edmiston, died Feb. 14 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Big Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Morris Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.

