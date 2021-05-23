JAMES LESTLE "BUSTER" VARNEY, 73, of McAndrews, Ky., husband of Francis Varney, died May 22 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a coal miner. Funeral services at 1 p.m. May 25 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Varney Branch Cemetery, Kimper, Ky. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. May 23-24 at the funeral home. rerogersfh.com
