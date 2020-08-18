Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES HUEY CURRY, 84, of Huntington, husband of Janice L. Tomblin Curry, died Aug. 15 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He worked for Harvey Hubbell-Ensign Electric. Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 18, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Curry–Farley Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.