JAMES HUEY CURRY, 84, of Huntington, husband of Janice L. Tomblin Curry, died Aug. 15 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He worked for Harvey Hubbell-Ensign Electric. Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 18, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Curry–Farley Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Hunting, fishing regulation-making isn't always straightforward
- PMC celebrates Children’s Hospital, Certified Autism Center
- Kentucky voters given options for Nov. 3 election
- WFD hangs sign warning kayakers of dangerous dam on Tug Fork River
- Solar project at Toyota’s Buffalo plant to be largest in West Virginia
- Solar project at Toyota’s Buffalo plant to be largest in West Virginia
- West Virginia online unclaimed property auctions continue
- West Virginia online unclaimed property auctions continue
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Roundup: Hardy man charged with first-degree arson
- Federal grand jury indicts Pinsonfork woman on child sex trafficking, other charges
- Williamson native receives promotion
- Mingo County Schools outlines details of re-entry strategy
- Man seeks $4 million from Norfolk Southern for on-the-job injury
- City hires new assistant utility clerk
- Husband, wife die in fatal South Williamson fire
- DONNA LYNN MOUNTS
- Davis takes over reigns at MCHS girls' soccer program
- Fifteen calves born to WV elk this year, DNR says
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.