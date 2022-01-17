JAMES HERMAN PAULEY and SHERRY McCOY PAULEY of Pawleys Island, S.C., passed away January 6, 2022, dying the same way they lived their lives, protecting their loved ones and together. They were reunited in Heaven with their parents, J.B. and Lois McCoy and Jack and Irma Pauley; brothers-in-law, Cleve Rayfield and Rick Travis; and nephew, Jonathan Pauley. They loved their church families and found overwhelming peace at both Christ the King Grace in Pawleys Island and Grace Lutheran in Knoxville, Tenn. They are survived by their children, Amber Pauley Hicks and Kenny Pauley; grandchildren, Madison Pauley Hicks, Ben Pauley, Amanda Hooper (Matt) and Andi Harsley (Andy); and six great-grandchildren. They are also survived by siblings, Linda Rayfield, Cecil Pauley, Paula Hamrick (Brad), Jean McCoy, Fonda Conner (Philip), Johnny McCoy (Carol), Ray Pauley (Kathy) and Gary Pauley; 11 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins. In addition to Herman and Sherry, their beloved family cat, Pippi, was with them. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Francis Animal Shelter in Georgetown, S.C., or Midway Fire and Rescue in gratitude of their sincere efforts and continuous support. Memorial service for Herman and Sherry was held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Christ the King Grace Church. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Litchfield/Pawley's Island Chapel, is serving the family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.