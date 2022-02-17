JAMES DONALD JUDE, 71, of Athens, Ga., formerly Williamson, W.Va., brother of Emily Jude Coffee of Athens, died Feb. 15 in Piedmont Regional Hospital, Athens. He was an elementary school teacher in Mingo County and Dallas, Texas. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Williamson, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at the church. Memorials are suggested to help with final expenses at https://everloved.com/life-of/james-jude/. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
