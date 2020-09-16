JAMES DAVID STEPP, 73, of Turkey Creek, Ky., widower of Betty Cline Stepp, died Sept. 15 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He retired from Banks Miller Supply. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 18, Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Stepp Cemetery, Hatfield, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church. Arrangements by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
