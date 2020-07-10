Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES ALLEN PARSLEY, 73, of Williamson, W.Va., brother of David M. Parsley of Pinsonfork, Ky., died July 9 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 11, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Chafin Cemetery, Lenore, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com