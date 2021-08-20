JACKIE DESKINS, 75, of Pinsonfork, Ky., husband of Donna Deskins, died Aug. 18 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was s Pike County Deputy Sheriff and retired from Hobet Mining. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Blackburn Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
