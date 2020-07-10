IVA MARIE DAVIS, 67, of Chattaroy, W.Va., wife of Gary Wade Davis Sr., died July 9 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 11, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Davis Family Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Mingo Health Department announces four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
- Mingo County sees 21st and 22nd cases of COVID-19
- Kermit Fire Department hosting first kayak race of 2020
- TVHS unveils 2020-2021 hoops schedule
- Catch of the Week
- Humanities Council seeks Smithsonian Exhibit display sites
- Marshall School of Medicine welcomes incoming residents, fellows virtually
- Clay Center reopens
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man points gun at mother, son during robbery
- Father charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting son in Mingo County
- Mingo County grand jury hands down 47 indictments
- Kentucky man says he was hurt falling on steps on the job at Norfolk Southern
- Logan County man arrested after breaking into Breeden Post Office
- Mingo Health Department announces four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
- DNR charges three Kentucky residents for poaching in Mingo County
- Police Roundup: Law enforcement makes trio of drug arrests
- The Catch of the Week
- WFD rescues four from Tug River after boat overturns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.