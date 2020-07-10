Essential reporting in volatile times.

IVA MARIE DAVIS, 67, of Chattaroy, W.Va., wife of Gary Wade Davis Sr., died July 9 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 11, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Davis Family Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com