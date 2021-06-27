Thank you for Reading.

IRVIN LUCAS DOTSON SR., 69, of Pikeville, Ky., husband of Roseanna Lee Dotson, died June 25 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was the CFO for Worldwide Equipment. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 28 at Meta Baptist Church; burial in the Dotson Family Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. June 27 in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with a short service at 7 p.m.  www.rerogersfh.com.

Tags

Recommended for you