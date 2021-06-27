IRVIN LUCAS DOTSON SR., 69, of Pikeville, Ky., husband of Roseanna Lee Dotson, died June 25 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was the CFO for Worldwide Equipment. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 28 at Meta Baptist Church; burial in the Dotson Family Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. June 27 in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with a short service at 7 p.m. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.