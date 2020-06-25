Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRENE HATFIELD, 92, of Lenore, W.Va., widow of Trivette Hatfield, died June 20. A private family service was held; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation noon to 1 p.m. June 23 at Chafin Funeral Home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com